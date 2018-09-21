Board Approves SSD Purchase, Insurance

In their recent meeting, the Bond County Board approved the purchase of an ambulance cot and power lift for the Special Service District. The total cost is $52,512.31, which will be billed in the next fiscal year.

A new county employee health insurance plan was approved 4 to 1. The plan will include higher deductibles, but through other means, such as Health Savings Accounts, the net cost to employees remains the same as it is currently. Eldon Young cast the “no” vote, recommending further discussion with employees.