The August Bond County animal control report shows there were 63 calls, 32 from the county, 30 in Greenville, and one from Mulberry Grove.

Fourteen dogs were impounded with eight released to owners.

Thirty-six cats were impounded with six released to owners.

Five dogs and 29 cats were released to other no-kill shelters.

Six cats and one dog were adopted by the Bond County Shelter.

There was one wild animal report for a raccoon and reports of three animal bites.