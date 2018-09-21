Bond County Harvest Underway

Despite recent rain, the Bond County harvest is underway.

Jim Riddle, manager of the Greenville Total Grain Marketing facility, said last Monday seemed like the first harvest day and Tuesday was very busy. Almost everything that’s been brought in has been corn. Riddle said he doesn’t have specifics yet, but he is hearing the yield is very good – probably the best Bond County has ever seen.

Click below to hear more:

While corn is leading the harvest, Riddle said soybean harvesting could pick up at any time. When beans are ready, Riddle says, farmers will take a break from corn and harvest beans, then return to the corn crop.

Click below to hear his comments:

The recent Bond County Farm Bureau crop survey had excellent numbers at 188.68 bushels per acre for corn and 57.92 bushels per acre for soybeans.