The Carlyle Lake Area Nature Society quarterly meeting and annual fall potluck is Thursday, September 20, in the Olympic Pavilion, by the Carlyle Sailing Association at Hazlet State Park north of Carlyle. Members and guests are invited to gather at 5:00 p.m. with the meal at 5:30. Please bring a dish to share. Drinks and table service will be provided. For more information, call Gail at 322-2108.