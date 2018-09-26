Cash Balance Increased At BCHD, State Grants Not Paying

The this week’s Bond County Board of Health meeting, health department administrator Sean Eifert reported the overall cash balance increased during the month of August by $9,514. Eifert also said several state grants have not yet begun to pay, which has had a negative impact on cash flow and would continue to do so for several months.

Finance Committee Chair Anna Oestreich discussed revenue targets which have been established for the department’s Mental Health program. She told board members the committee continues to examine the negative impact managed care is having on both mental health and home health services at the department. Oestreich said measures are being taken to minimize that impact.