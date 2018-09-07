City Council Talks Alley & Streets

At the recent special meeting of the Greenville City Council, an alley and streets were discussed.

Plans are underway to improve an alley north of Oak Street, between First and Second streets. It was reported rain water has been flowing into a residence along the alley.

City Manager Dave Willey said water main work was done in the alley in 1999 and it has taken this long to manifest itself with a considerable amount of water in the basement.

A discussion was held about options to divert the water from the house. The council voted to move forward to determine a solution and pay up to $3,000 for engineering work.

As work on the city’s street asphalting project proceeded, problems were found.

Willey told the council he approved, under his emergency power authority, improving the street base on Allen and St. John streets at a cost of $25,315.

The council approved an additional $53,045 to improve the street base on Spruce and Prairie streets, from College to South.