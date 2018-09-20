City Election In 2019

Two, four-year Greenville City Council positions will be up for grabs when the April 2, 2019 consolidated election is held.

Petition packets, for those wanting to be a candidate, can be picked up now at the Greenville Municipal building. Petitions must be filed from November 19th through November 26th.

Since the city has a population of over 5,000, there could be a primary election if there are enough candidates to require it. A primary would be on February 26.

The council positions to be filled are currently held by John Gillard and Bill Carpenter.

Petitions can also be obtained at this time for those interested in running for the Unit 1 and 2 school boards, village positions, park district seats, community college boards, and regional school board of trustees.

For Unit 1 and 2 school board candidates, petitions are available at the Bond County clerk’s office. All other petitions are available at the village offices, Kingsbury Park District office and Kaskaskia College main office.

In Unit 1, the terms of Teresa Tompkins, Nathan Mollett, Diane Neathery and Keith Steiner will be expiring.

In Unit 2, three positions will be elected. They are held by Randi Workman, Greg Zykan and Nate Prater.

On the Kingsbury Park District board, three positions will be filled by voters. The terms of Barb Smith and Tommy Simpson expire and there is currently a vacancy on the board.

Candidate petitions will be submitted December 10 through 17.