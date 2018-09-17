Clerk On Election Security Training

Election security was the major topic of discussion at the recent Illinois Association of County Clerks and Recorders Fall Conference in Springfield.

Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert reported representatives from federal, state and local levels presented information on election cyber-security, with new data on the cyber-navigator program developed by the Illinois State Board of Elections.

Sybert said Bond County will be participating in the program, designed to keep elections secure.

She added her staff is instituting cyber-security practices as they relate to election and voting systems, staff members have undergone additional training and the county will continue to use paper ballots to insure integrity of the elections.

The county will soon be utilizing the Illinois Century Network as its Internet provider, which is a requirement of the state cyber-navigator program.