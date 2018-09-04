Clinton County 4-H Livestock Show At The Fair

4-H members from Clinton County exhibited their livestock projects during the Clinton County Fair July 15-21 at the fairgrounds in Carlyle.

The small animal shows were on July 15 and they included Rabbits, Poultry, Sheep, Goats, Dogs, Cats and even a Guinea Pig. 4-H Dairy projects were shown on July 16, followed by 4-H Swine on July 17, and 4-H Beef on July 19.

For more information about Clinton County 4-H, please contact the University of Illinois Extension office in Clinton County at 618-526-4551.