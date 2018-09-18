September 17-23 is Constitution Week and the Benjamin Mills Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution is celebrating. Constitution Week commemorates the signing of the Constitution of the United States. Most of the delegates to the Constitutional Convention were natives of the 13 colonies. Two became Presidents of the United States, two were nominated as candidates for president, 16 became Senators, 11 served in the House of Representatives, four were Federal Judges, and four were Associate Justices of the Supreme Court. Four others accepted important diplomatic missions for the Nation. Be sure to see the Benjamin Mills Chapter special display in the window of the Courthouse Annex.