Council OK’s Pollinator Field

Greenville city officials have given their blessings to a request to create a pollinator field on city property near the North Idler Lane boat dock.

It was learned the Little Blue Stem Chapter of Quail Forever is interested in the project. The group would spray the field, then burn the remaining foliage before planting seeds.

There would be no cost to the city.

Pollinator fields provide habitat for honey bees and other pollinators.

The property under consideration is just west of the Idler boat ramp parking lot, near where the city is planning to install a walking path. City Manager Dave Willey said the city is currently just mowing the grass field.