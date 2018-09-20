County Board Talks ROE Concerns

The Bond County Board met in regular session this week and heard from Julie Wollerman of the Regional Office of Education. Board members had previously expressed concern that the Bond County ROE office was seldom open. Wollerman told board members that the previous staff member in the Bond County office had left the position. In an effort to ease budget concerns, the responsibilities of that staff person were distributed to other ROE offices, at a savings of $20,000. She said many of the services provided by the office could be offered over the phone.

Board member Frank Lucco expressed his concerns that Bond County was not being treated fairly compared to others in the Regional Office of Education’s five-county district. The board asked Wollmeran to research other options, making contacts at Kaskaskia College and Greenville University, to find a part time employee to keep the Bond County office open.