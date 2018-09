The Macoupin-Montgomery County Crimestoppers is seeking information regarding a burglary that occurred on July 27th in Hillsboro. The Hillsboro Central Park swimming pool concession stand was broken into and multiple items were stolen.

If you have any information that would help solve this crime or any other crime you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-352-0136. Any information that leads to an arrest is eligible for up to a $5,000 reward.