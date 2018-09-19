DeMoulin Museum Gets Painting

Thanks to the Peoples State Bank in Greenville, the DeMoulin Museum has a Naomi Babbitt painting of the DeMoulin Brothers factory and pond.

The bank donated the painting to the museum last Wednesday morning.

Museum Curator John Goldsmith said it is a great addition. He said Babbitt was an employee for 50 years at the DeMoulin Factory where she created artwork for the catalogs and sketches for salesmen to show clients.

Click below to hear his comments:

The Babbitt painting can now be seen at the DeMoulin Museum at 205 South Prairie Street in Greenville, which is open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.