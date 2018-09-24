DeMoulin Museum Hosts Live Music

Perfect weather Saturday evening drew a good crowd to the DeMoulin Museum for its first free outdoor concert.

Featured was the Ragged Blade Band from St. Louis, playing ragtime and blues music from the late 1800s to the 1930s.

Curator John Goldsmith was pleased to see over 60 people attend the event. He said the music fit in well with the museum. Based on the response of the band and the crowd, he plans to invite the Ragged Blade Band back next year. He also hopes to have other live acts at the museum in the future.

The DeMoulin Museum, at 205 South Prairie Street in Greenville, is open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.