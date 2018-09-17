Donations For Project Parenting Following Fire

Saturday’s fire at the Bond County Unit 2 building affected the Project Parenting Program.

The public can help the program continue providing services to children and families by donating diapers and wipes. While Huggies diapers are preferred, any brand and size will be accepted.

Project Parenting also has a winter clothing give-away next week. Donations of boys and girls new coats, hats, gloves, socks, tennis shoes and winter boots will be appreciated.

Clothing sizes needed are newborn/infant through child’s size extra-large. Any size of tennis shoes and boots can be donated.

All donations can be dropped off at the Office of Student Services, 1008 North Hena Street in Greenville, just south of the high school. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.