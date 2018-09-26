Early voting To Begin

Early voting for the November general election begins this Thursday, September 27, at county clerk offices.

Early voting allows registered voters to cast a ballot prior to Election Day without having to give a reason for wanting to vote early.

Early voting will be open through November 5. The election is the following day.

To use early voting, a person must be legally registered in their county.

The final day for regular voter registration at the county clerk’s office is October 9.

Grace voting, for those not registered, will be offered at the county clerk’s office, from October 10 through Election Day.