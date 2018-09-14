On Tuesday, September 18, the Bond County Health Department will coordinate an Emergency Preparedness Exercise.

Working with health department employees, the Greenville Police Department, the Bond County Sheriff, the Bond County Emergency Management Agency, the Bond County Coroner, Greenville Public Works, East Side Health Department, Jersey County Health Department, Greene County Health Department and Fayette County Health Department, a coordinated response to a simulated anthrax attack will be coordinated with all parties responding as if an actual attack had occurred.

BCHD officials said emergency preparedness exercises provide an excellent opportunity for first responders and other officials to optimize their readiness to effectively respond to an actual disaster.

The drill will be held at the Health Department on South Fourth Street in Greenville.