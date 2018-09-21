FCI-Greenville Inmate Pleads Guilty To Assault

A former inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Greenville, Illinois, pled guilty earlier today to assaulting a fellow inmate. Michael Griesinger, 23, admitted striking the victim – identified only as J.B. in court records – with his fists. As a result of the assault, J.B. suffered a broken jaw.

Griesinger’s sentencing is scheduled for December 18, 2018, in East St. Louis, Illinois. He faces up to 10 years on the charge, in addition to the time remaining on his original sentence.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ Special Investigations Section. The case is assigned to Assistant United States Attorney Angela Scott.