FNB Honoring Area’s Top Students

The First National Bank is launching a new program that will honor a Student of the Month at high schools in Vandalia, Ramsey, Patoka, Mulberry Grove and Greenville. One student will be selected at each school from September through April and receive a $50 check, recognition on FNB’s Facebook page, and an invitation to a special ceremony at the end of the school year. Students are nominated by school staff and monthly winners are selected by a panel of bank employees. To qualify, the student must have a minimum 3.0 GPA, display leadership skills, demonstrate good moral character, be active in extracurricular activities, and express future goals and/or college plans.

Alex Miller, program coordinator, hopes the Student of the Month recognition will reward students who excel both in and out of school. Miller commented, “Some students do amazing things that are sometimes overlooked. The First National Bank wants these students to know their efforts are not going unnoticed.” Miller thanked the participating schools for their cooperation. “It’s been a great experience reaching out to school administrators and hearing their positive feedback.”

FNB Marketing Director John Goldsmith said, “Alex brought this idea to our marketing committee and everyone felt this was another great outreach for us in the communities we serve. The Student of the Month program is an example of The First National Bank’s Hometown People/Hometown Spirit philosophy.”

Additional information is being sent to the schools about the nominating process. September nominations will be due September 20 with winners announced September 28.