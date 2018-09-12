Former Greenville Postmaster Charged In Sister’s Death

A former postmaster at the Greenville Post Office has been charged in St. Louis County with allegedly murdering her sister.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Sylvia Brown, age 57, faces charges of first degree murder and armed criminal action.

The victim, 59-year-old Brenda Brown, was found dead Monday morning in her North St. Louis County home.

Police advised Brenda Brown died in her home which she shared with Sylvia.

The charges allege Brenda Brown was killed September 5 and died from gunshot wounds to the arm and neck.

Brenda Brown was discovered dead in the home after police received a call from a concerned individual about her welfare.

Monday night, police issued a missing person advisory for Sylvia Brown, indicating she had been last seen on Saturday in her driveway. Tuesday, the advisory was cancelled as it was reported Sylvia Brown had been found and was not in danger.

The Post Dispatch reported court documents showed Sylvia Brown had allegedly planned her sister’s death because she was in financial debt and didn’t want her sister to know.

Sylvia Brown was postmaster in Greenville from 1997 to 2008.