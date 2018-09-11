Former Greenville Postmaster Located

St. Louis County police have cancelled a missing person’s advisory for former Greenville postmaster, Sylvia Brown.

Tuesday afternoon, it was reported a St. Louis County detective had been in contact with Brown and it was determined she was not in danger.

According to information from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Brown had not been seen since Saturday, in the driveway of her home, and police said she rarely left the house without an escort.

Brown lived with her sister, who was found dead Monday morning after police had been asked to visit the home and check the welfare of Brown’s sister.

Police stated the sister’s death is suspicious.

After her body was found in the home, police issued the missing person advisory for the 57-year-old Sylvia Brown, fearing she was the victim of a crime.