GHS Homecoming

It’s homecoming week at Greenville High School.

The theme for the week is “board games.”

Each day has a specific theme and the week ends with the queen and king coronation Saturday night.

Queen candidates are Jaidyn Ackerman, Madelyn Daiber, Molly Snow, Moriah Valentin and Madelyn Wade.

King candidates include Drew Frey, Hunter Gray, Sam Knebel, Chad Stearns and Kyle Sunderland.

All queen and king candidates are seniors.

Each of the other classes have two girls as princesses and two boys as princes.

They are juniors Nevaeh Haas, Trista Kinkel, Wil Harnetiaux and Zach Meyer, sophomores Ali Suess, Abby Wall, Dawson Graber and Kaleb Bell, and freshmen Lilly Prater, Nicole Blumer, Nathan Grull and Jack Schaufelberger.

The homecoming parade is 3:15 p.m. Friday starting in the 300 block of South Second Street. Parade Marshal is Joellen Whitehead, recently retired teacher in Unit 2.

The homecoming football game is Friday night against Roxana. Members of the court will be introduced at halftime.

The coronation is 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the gymnasium. It is open to the public.