GHS Homecoming

By
WGEL
-
The senior queen and king candidates for the Greenville High School homecoming are (front l-r) Jaidyn Ackerman, Madelyn Wade, Madelyn Daiber, Molly Snow, and Moriah Valentin, (back l-r) Drew Frey, Chad Stearns, Hunter Gray, Kyle Sunderland and Sam Knebel.

It’s homecoming week at Greenville High School.

The theme for the week is “board games.”

Each day has a specific theme and the week ends with the queen and king coronation Saturday night.

GHS staff members dressed for Jumanji Safari Day on Monday

Queen candidates are Jaidyn Ackerman, Madelyn Daiber, Molly Snow, Moriah Valentin and Madelyn Wade.

King candidates include Drew Frey, Hunter Gray, Sam Knebel, Chad Stearns and Kyle Sunderland.

All queen and king candidates are seniors.

Each of the other classes have two girls as princesses and two boys as princes.

The princesses for homecoming at Greenville high School are (front l-r) freshmen Lilly Prater and Nicole Blumer, sophomores Ali Suess and Abby Wall, and juniors Nevaeh Haas and Trista Kinkel. Princes are (back l-r) freshmen Nathan Grull and Jack Schaufelberger, sophomores Dawson Graber and Kaleb Bell and juniors Wil Harnetiaux and Zach Meyer.

They are juniors Nevaeh Haas, Trista Kinkel, Wil Harnetiaux and Zach Meyer, sophomores Ali Suess, Abby Wall, Dawson Graber and Kaleb Bell, and freshmen Lilly Prater, Nicole Blumer, Nathan Grull and Jack Schaufelberger.

The homecoming parade is 3:15 p.m. Friday starting in the 300 block of South Second Street. Parade Marshal is Joellen Whitehead, recently retired teacher in Unit 2.

The homecoming football game is Friday night against Roxana. Members of the court will be introduced at halftime.

The coronation is 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the gymnasium. It is open to the public.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR