Good News In Greenville City Audit

The news was good when the auditors visited the Greenville City Council last month.

The audit, performed by Scheffel Boyle Public Accountants, covers the fiscal year that ended on April 30.

Lisa Winkeler told the council that cash balances are good and there were no material issues to report. She also praised the efforts of City Finance Director Sue Ann Nelson.

Winkeler said the city’s cash levels were once again the highest she’d seen. She reported the city could last about 7.5 months in the general fund without any income. General revenue was consistent with the prior year. Expenditures are consistent as well.

The entire audit report can be seen on the Greenville website under departments then finance.