It was announced earlier that the Greenville High School homecoming football game had been moved to Friday, September 28.

Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson states the 2 p.m. early dismissal of students, that had been originally scheduled for September 21, has also been moved to September 28 to accommodate the high school homecoming parade.

The high school homecoming dance and coronation will be held Saturday, September 29 in the gymnasium.