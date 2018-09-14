Greenville Police August Activity Report

The Greenville Police Department August activity report shows one residential burglary, one theft from a motor vehicle, three thefts of property valued at less than $500.00, four incidents of retail theft, and three reports of criminal damage to property.

There were two reports of offenses involving juveniles and two for possession or delivery of illegal drugs.

Officers issued five citations for uninsured motorists, five for driver’s license infractions, three seat belt violations, and four speeding tickets.

Police responded to seven traffic accidents, two with injuries.

Local fire district personnel responded to 83 calls and the Greenville Lake Patrol issued four verbal warnings.