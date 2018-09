Greenville VFW Post 1377 sponsored an American Red Cross blood drive Thursday, September 13. Forty-three people registered with 32 units of whole blood and ten units of red blood cells collected. Lonis Gruen got an 11-gallon pin, Bobby Suess a 9-gallon pin, Hope Washburn and Mary Weis 7-gallon pins, and Matt Phipps a 5-gallon pin. Kyle Washburn got a blood drop pin as a first-time donor.