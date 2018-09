Lenjo’s in Pocahontas celebrated its 40th anniversary with a variety of events over the weekend.

Owner/proprietor Joe Rakers told WGEL it was a great day and everyone seemed to enjoy all of the activities. Fredbird made an appearance and Gretchen Wilson stopped by to shoot a video for her new single.

Click below to hear more:

Rakers expressed his thanks to everyone involved in making the event a success.