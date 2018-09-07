Heavy Rain Expected, Flooding Possible

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the entire WGEL listening area into early Sunday morning. The National Weather Service says widespread showers and embedded thunderstorms will be capable of producing heavy rainfall that may result in flash flooding.

A round of heavy rain is expected to develop today along a stationary boundary stretching through northern Missouri into central Illinois. Scattered showers will become more numerous and eventually widespread over the region as the front begins to sink southward and remnants from Gordon move north out of Arkansas. There still is the potential for several inches of rain to fall through early Sunday with numerous rivers forecast to reach near or exceed flood criteria.

Stay tuned to WGEL for up to date weather information all weekend and as always, if you encounter a flooded roadway, Turn Around, Don’t Drown!