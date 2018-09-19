Hill’s Fort Event Dedicated To Bill Johnson

The annual Hill’s Fort Days were held over the weekend.

On Friday, about 160 fifth graders from throughout the county attended a special day for them.

Amy Alderman, coordinator of the event for the schools, said it was a very educational day for the students. There were 11 stations for students to visit, where they learned about topics such as honey production, candle making, farming, rope making, blacksmithing, and more.

This year’s event was dedicated to Bill Johnson, who passed away earlier this year. For many years he and Alderman teamed up for Colonial Day at the Christian Church. She said it’s a great event to keep going in his memory.

Ken Gaffney is now coordinator of the event for the Territorial Ranger re-enactors.

Saturday morning, a special ceremony was held for Johnson, according to Gaffney. A flag was raised, rangers fired a salute to Bill, and the fife and drum corps played a musical tribute.

The Hill’s Fort replica is located on the American Farm Heritage Museum grounds.