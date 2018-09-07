The Hill’s Fort Rendezvous and Blanket Shoot is Friday – Sunday, September 14 – 16 on the American Farm Heritage Museum grounds. The event is sponsored by the Hill’s Fort Society and includes cannon firing, rope making, knife and hawk throw, fife and drum corps, Illinois Territorial Rangers, and black powder primitive. Friday, September 14 is Kid’s Day and schools are invited to bring students from 9:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday hours are 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. For more information, call Ken at 217-246-3891.