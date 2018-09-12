Hills Fort Rendezvous Saturday

The annual Hills Fort Rendezvous will be held this weekend on the grounds of the American Farm Heritage Museum.

Ken Gaffney, of the Hills Fort Society, said the event will begin Friday with a special day for local school children. Ten two twelve educational sessions will be set up for children to visit to learn about life in the 1800’s.

Gaffney said there will be plenty of activities for the public to enjoy Saturday and Sunday with a new presentation or demonstration conducted every half hour. A full schedule of events will be available at the event.

The rendezvous commemorates the battle between Territorial Rangers and Native Americans that took place at Hills Fort on September 9, 1814.

For more information, call Ken Gaffney at 217-246-3891.