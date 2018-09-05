HSHS Holy Family Hospital Begins Search For Top Leader

HSHS Holy Family Hospital is announcing that Brian Nall is resigning as president and CEO of HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville. He has accepted a new position in the state of Vermont; Nall will become the new CEO of North Country Hospital in Newport, Vermont starting in October 2018.

Nall joined HSHS in May 2016 when Greenville Regional Hospital affiliated with HSHS, becoming HSHS Holy Family Hospital. He has served at the Greenville hospital for six years.

“I truly enjoyed helping integrate the ministry values of Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) into the existing culture in Greenville,” said Nall. “I want to thank our HSHS leaders and colleagues as well as the local Greenville community for inviting me to be part of this health care ministry in Bond County. I wish you success in all your future endeavors.” With this move, Nall and his family look forward to enjoying a variety of outdoor activities and being closer to his parents who have retired to that area.

An announcement will be made soon on who will serve as interim president and CEO of Holy Family while a search for Brian’s replacement is conducted.

“We wish Brian all the best in this new endeavor,” said James F. Dover, FACHE, president and CEO of the HSHS Southern Illinois Division. “We thank him for his great leadership and service to HSHS.”