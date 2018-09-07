HSHS Southern Illinois Hospitals Host Women, Wellness & Wine Event

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese, HSHS Holy Family Hospital Greenville and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland are hosting a women’s wellness event on Thursday, September 27 at Copper Dock winery in Pocahontas, IL.

Women, Wellness and Wine will open with a wellness vendor fair and social hour from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., followed by comedian, Jeremy Nunes. Seating is limited and tickets are $10 a person. Tickets must be purchased online at www.stjosephshighland.org/womenwellnesswine.

Those who attend will receive one token for a complimentary glass of wine, beer or soda, plus a complimentary gift and swag bag. Appetizers, complimentary chair massages, a photo booth and door prizes will also be available.

“We are excited to bring this event to our communities,” said Deb Elledge, Nurse Navigator at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland. “Women’s health is very important, and we hope to see women of all ages attend to learn, laugh and enjoy a relaxing night out with the girls.”

For information or to purchase tickets, visit www.stjosephshighland.org/womenwellnesswine.

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese, HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland are part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also include HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon and HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham.