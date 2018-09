Motorists should be aware that orange barrels have been erected on East Harris Avenue where work is being done at Idler Lane.

The construction project has reached the south end of Idler Lane so the barrels have been placed to narrow both lanes on Harris Avenue.

New concrete is being poured in that area of Idler Lane and a right turn lane will be installed at the intersection on Idler Lane.

The project began at the end of July. The contract calls for it to be completed in 50 working days.