ISP Announce Saturation Saturday Results

Illinois State Police (ISP) officials announce the results of the statewide Saturation Saturday campaign, which took place Saturday, August 25, 2018.

Saturation Saturday is a statewide initiative with Mothers Against Drunk Driving to raise awareness on the dangers of drunk and drugged driving, and increase enforcement to remove and arrest individuals driving under the influence. Troopers across the state joined county and local law enforcement agencies to increased enforcement during the evening hours of August 25 and early morning hours of August 26.

During the 10-hour enforcement period, ISP Troopers arrested and removed thirty-nine (39) intoxicated drivers from Illinois roadways. Eight (8) were more than twice the .08 legal limit. Troopers also made 162 arrests for other offenses including: open alcohol, possession of drugs and warrants.

“I’m proud of our officers’ hard work and dedication to saving lives by removing impaired drivers from Illinois roadways,” said ISP Director Leo P. Schmitz. “Please help avoid a tragedy by designating a driver. If you see what you suspect to be a drunk driver, call 911,” added Director Schmitz.

The ISP wants to remind motorists to obey all traffic laws and avoid the “Fatal 4 Violations”; DUI, speeding, failing to wear a seatbelt, and distracted driving.