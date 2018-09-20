ISP Recognize Farmers On The Move

Illinois State Police are urging motorists to exercise due caution while traveling on Illinois roadways during harvest.

As farmers begin to move equipment from field to field, they may be traveling at speeds of 25 miles per hour or less. “Drivers should remain especially alert during harvest season, said District 12 Commander, Captain Cory Ristvedt. “Be prepared to reduce speed immediately upon encountering slow moving vehicles”, he added.

Other farm and traffic safety tips include:

Avoid distractions while driving: texting, talking on hand-held phone, etc.

Motorists should not attempt to pass farm equipment unless it is both legal and safe to do so; even if the equipment operator waves you around.

Look for turn signals.

Maintain a safe following distance and be patient.

Be prepared to meet an oncoming oversized agricultural vehicle. Eyes on the road!

Avoid movement of farm machinery at sunrise and sunset, when visibility is more limited.

Ensure slow moving vehicle emblems are mounted on the rear, to alert motorists.