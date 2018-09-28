KC Board Approves 2018-19 Budget

The Kaskaskia College Board of Trustees met Monday, August 27, 2018 for its regular monthly meeting. Board members include Bill Hawley (Odin), Linda Stover (Centralia), Dr. Dee Boswell, (Centralia), Jack Mays (Centralia), Jim Beasley (Centralia), Bryan Holthaus (St. Rose), Laura Wedekemper (Shattuc) and student trustee Alisse Koisher (Highland).

The Kaskaskia College Board of Trustees approved the college’s 2019 Fiscal year budget. The $47 million dollar budget is balanced, provides for new program and initiatives that will improve students with opportunities to achieve their educational goals. At the same time thanks to its fiscal management, the college will forgo a tuition increase for the 2019-20 academic year. “The budget presented is consistent with the college’s long-range financial and sustainability goals,” said KC President George Evans. “We have allocated funding to further enhance the strategic priorities of increasing enrollment, improving student completion and maintaining the high quality, affordable education we are proud of.”

The college’s 2020-21 academic calendar was also approved. The Summer 2020 semester will begin June 8, the Fall semester August 17 and the Spring 2021 semester will begin January 11.

The board also approved the college’s fiscal year Institutional Plan that provides the direction and priorities which will serve as the foundation to guide KC in its decision making processes to continue to provide high quality, affordable education to the citizens of the district and beyond. Among the highlights of the plan is the college strengthening its focus on data usage, setting measurable outcomes and goals in order to successfully measure success.

In personnel matters, the board approved the hiring of Alan Boerngen of Trenton as the new Associate Dean of Institutional Assessment. Boerngen’s role at the college will be to expand and improve its assessment program throughout instructional services, as well as develop an effective evaluation program for non-instructional areas of the college. The board also approved the appointment of Terri Sanders of Centralia as the new Administrative Assistant to the Vice President of Student Services. A proposal to reclassify the position of Dean of Information Technology as Chief Information Officer was approved. The reclassified position will be responsible for the overall strategic direction of information technology to improve college operations at the college’s main campus and all of its education centers and other areas where the college provides services. The position will replace the Dean of Information Technology position with the retirement of current Dean Gina Schuetz in December. Trustees also accepted the retirements of Dean Daum, Director of the College’s Truck Driver Training Program effective at the end of December, and Maintenance Technician Jim Walter effective in September.

In other action trustees approved the allocation of funds to the 26 student clubs to use for student activities and programs. A resolution authorizing WRF Engineers to proceed with construction documents and bidding to upgrade the heating and air conditioning systems above the Student Center was also approved. The units were installed in 2004 and are now in need of replacement. Funds for the work will come from the college’s Public Health and Safety Fund, and has already been approved by the board.

Nominating petitions are now available for two seats on the KC Board of Trustees that will be up for election in April of next year. Petitions can be picked up from the Office of the President in the Administration Building on KC’s Main Campus now through December. The Office of the President will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. December 10 through December 17 to accept candidate petitions for the April 2, 2019 election.