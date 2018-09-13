KPD Board Discusses Bicentennial Park

The creation of the new Bicentennial Park was the main topic of discussion for the Kingsbury Park District Board Monday evening.

The board purchased playground equipment for the park, which will be in the northwest corner lot at the intersection of Fourth and Winter streets in Greenville.

A play nook, for children ages 6 to 23 months, and a play loft, for children ages 2 to 5, were purchased at a total cost of $21,377.

In addition, plastic containment timbers will be obtained for about $1,900. The items are being purchased from the Landscapes Structures company.

The district is also buying a swing set for the park at the price of about $4,196, and a black, chain link fence for the perimeter of the park. The fence, including installation, will cost $6,923.

Jerry Sauerwein, KPD director, said the playground equipment should be delivered in about six weeks which means they could be installed in mid-to-late October.

The district has prepared the lot for the park by demolishing a garage and removing two trees.

It will be known as Bicentennial Park since the Greenville Bicentennial Committee donated $10,713 for it. The park will include plaques to commemorate Greenville’s 200th birthday, which was observed in 2015. The district’s costs for the park will be covered using bond money on hand.

Two matters will be addressed when the board’s committee meeting is held this Monday. The board will consider a bid to oil and chip the swimming pool parking lot and will also talk about the possible purchase of a Harley rake which could be used throughout the district to do dirt work.