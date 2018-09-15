UPDATED: KRP Pre-K Connections Building Catches Fire Saturday Morning

UPDATED STORY:

At 7:44 AM Saturday morning the call came in that smoke was coming from the KRP Pre-K connections building just south of the Greenville High School football field, four minutes later fire protection personnel were already on the scene. Fire had burnt a hole in the roof and flames and smoke were pouring out. The smoke could be scene and smelled all the way in downtown Greenville.

Unit 2 and fire personnel told WGEL Radio that no one was inside the building and no one was hurt. Currently students do not attend classes in that building, but it does serve as storage for pre-school supplies and offices for project parenting. With fire, smoke and water damage, it’s anticipated the building will be a complete loss. The fire did not spread to two small storage sheds nearby.

Mutual aid was received from Mulberry Grove and Smithboro Fire departments.