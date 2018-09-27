LRCF Celebration Of Life Saturday

The annual Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation Celebration of Life event will be held Saturday in the large building at the American Farm Heritage Museum.

Mike Wilhite, chairman of the fundraising committee, welcomes all area residents to the celebration. Doors open at 4:30 and the opening ceremony will be at 5 PM. There will be musical and dance performances, activities for the kids, and food.

The tribute video to honor cancer survivors and those who have lost their battle to cancer will be shown at 8:45 p.m.

The luminary ceremony will start at 9 p.m. with Karen Willman as guest speaker. Luminaries can be purchased during the event.

Wilhite said the money raised throughout the year is for Bond County residents with cancer. Funds can be used to help with travel and lodging and other costs associated with a patient’s battle with cancer.

Once again, the Celebration of Life is Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. at the Farm Heritage Museum grounds.