Man Charged In Stabbing Case

A man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and other charges in connection with Monday’s stabbing incident in Greenville.

The charges were filed in Bond County Circuit Court early Wednesday morning against Daniel J. Tupou, age 30.

Tupou made his initial court appearance about 8:45 a.m. and Circuit Court Judge John Knight read the charges to him.

The defendant is charged with two counts of Class X felony attempted first degree murder, plus home invasion, also a Class X offense, and aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony.

The attempted murder charges allege Tupou, with the intent to kill, stabbed Katherine J. and Carrie A. Anderson with a knife.

The home invasion charge alleges the suspect entered a residence of Angela Jo Bureck, at 423 West Harris Avenue, and intentionally caused injury to Kathryn Anderson by stabbing her.

The aggravated battery charge alleges Tupou committed a battery, and by use of a deadly weapon, a knife, caused bodily harm to Dana Anderson by stabbing her.

Upon the recommendation of Bond County Assistant State’s Attorney Dora Mann, Judge Knight set bond at $1 million, or $100,000 cash. The judge appointed Judy Steele as Tupou’s attorney after the defendant said he could not afford to hire an attorney.

After the first attempted murder charge was read, Judge Knight asked the defendant if he understood the charge. Tupou responded he was being accused wrongly. Judge Knight said that would be addressed later in the case, but now he wanted to make sure Topou understood the charges.

Assistant State’s Attorney Mann said Tupou has no prior felony charges, but a few prior misdemeanors.

During his court appearance, Topuo told the court he was homeless and had last lived about a month ago at Continuing Recovery Center in Irving, which is a substance abuse rehabilitation center.

The three women were stabbed Monday afternoon inside the house on Harris Avenue. One fled on foot to a neighbor, who called police for help. The defendant was arrested by police outside the neighboring house.

The injured women were taken to hospitals for treatment.