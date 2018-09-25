MG Board Of Education Adopts Budget, Raises Sub Pay

The Mulberry Grove Board of Education met Monday, September 24, with a budget hearing at 6:00 p.m. and the regular meeting at 6:15. Superintendent Stephen Phillips presented the financial report and said all fund balances currently look good. The district received the second installment of Bond County Taxes Monday.

Board members adopted the 2018-2019 budget. Phillips said it is a balanced budget which looks good. He said he is pleased with the budget which he hopes is a sign of better times to come.

The board approved a pay increase for substitute teachers. The approved rate is now $87.50 per day.

Following an executive session, the board accepted the resignation of Chad Nelson for the position of boys’ junior high head basketball coach. They hired Jake Vanwey junior high head basketball coach. They also hired Rebecca Oldham assistant junior high girls’ basketball coach and Kate Rosado girls’ high school basketball coach. They accepted the resignation of Chris Johnson boys’ junior high assistant basketball coach and hired Chris Johnson boys’ high school junior varsity basketball coach.