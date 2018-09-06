MG Village Board Applauds Casey’s Store Opening

At the recent Mulberry Grove Village Board meeting, Candy Widger reported the opening of the new Casey’s Store along Rt. 40 in Mulberry Grove was a huge success. The store opened Friday, August 24, and has been very busy since. Board members said they enjoyed the convenience of a local gas station, they liked the food, and appreciate the tables and chairs in the store. The store manager said more than 1200 customers visited the store Saturday, August 25 and they have been very busy with many customers coming from the interstate. A Grand Opening is planned for Friday, September 14.

Village Hall hours were adjusted based upon a recommendation by Village Clerk Vicky Koertge. New office hours are 8:00 a.m. – noon and 12:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Due to notification of cars speeding on Market Street, Mayor Widger proposed purchasing four signs reading “Slow Down, Children Playing” and set two signs on each side of Market Street. Board members approved the purchase which is hoped to reduce speeding.

Board members hired Andy Vaughan, of Vandalia, the new code inspector for the Village. He began his duties Tuesday, September 5.