More On Stabbing Case

WGEL has talked to Greenville police to obtain more information about the stabbing incident that occurred in Greenville Monday afternoon.

Daniel Tupou has been charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder, home invasion and aggravated battery.

It’s alleged Tupou stabbed Kathryn, Carrie and Dana Anderson. Dana is the mother of Kathryn and step-mother of Carrie.

All three women were taken to hospitals for treatment and have since been released. Police said two of them were stabbed in the back and one was stabbed in the stomach and back.

The stabbing occurred at the Anderson residence, 512 West Harris Avenue. The home invasion charge was filed after Tupou followed Kathryn Anderson, who fled on foot from her house to get help.

Anderson went to the Angelo Jo Bureck residence at 423 West Harris Avenue, and Tupou also allegedly entered the home behind her. Police arrived shortly after and arrested the defendant just outside of the residence.

Tupou told a judge in court Wednesday morning that he was homeless and had been since leaving a substance abuse rehabilitation center in Irving about a month ago.

Greenville police told WGEL the defendant had been living at the Anderson residence for about two weeks. They added that at one time Tupou lived in Highland.

No information was provided by police regarding a motive for the stabbings.

Tupou is being held in the Bond County jail on $100,000 cash bond.