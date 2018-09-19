National Public Lands Day At Carlyle Lake

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will host “The Importance of Pollinators” on Saturday, September 22, 2018 to celebrate National Public Lands Day. The event will take place at the Carlyle Lake Visitor Center, 795 Lake Road, Carlyle, IL 62231 from 9am-12pm.

The event includes a presentation on pollinators including who pollinators are and how we can help the recovery of pollinators. After the presentation, participants can help plant seed bombs in a raised flower bed located at the Willow Pond Trail and Outdoor Classroom and make their very own seed bombs to take home. A seed bomb encases seeds inside of clay to help protect them from hungry birds and animals. Participants will be able to make their own seed bombs, choosing from 13 different native plant seeds. Once the seed bombs dry they can simply be tossed into bare patches or neglected planters, let it rain, and watch them grow!

Pollinators are responsible for one out of three bites of food we take each day, but their populations have steadily declined. Over the past several years, wild and managed pollinators have been on the decline due to exposure to parasites and pesticides, and the loss of floral abundance and diversity due to increased land-use. Planting pollinator gardens helps improve pollinators’ health and populations, ensuring they are around for years to come.

National Public Lands Day is the nation’s largest, single-day volunteer event for public lands. This day brings together hundreds of thousands of individual and organizational volunteers to help restore the country’s public lands. These are the places Americans use for outdoor recreation, education, and just plain enjoyment. The lands encompass national parks, monuments, wildlife refuges, forests, grasslands, marine sanctuaries, lakes, and reservoirs, as well as state, county, and city parks that are managed by public agencies, but that belong to and are enjoyed by all of us.

For more information about this and other events Carlyle Lake, contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or email at carlylelake@usace.army.mil.