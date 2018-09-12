Non Profit Restaurant To Open March 2019

The building formerly occupied by Farmland Quilting on Fourth Street has been purchased by Greenville resident Heather Bell who has plans to open a non-profit restaurant, called Fullness, in the space.

Bell told WGEL the restaurant will serve one dinner meal each day, family style. At the end of the meal, you will receive a receipt book with an envelope for you to place a donation of your choosing. There will also be a comment card in the book where patrons can share what they learned about their server and if they have any prayer requests.

The restaurant is expected to open in March 2019.

Bell said she hopes to furnish the restaurant with donated tables and chairs and it will be staffed by local volunteers. She plans to serve a meal to the volunteers each day prior to the public meal and volunteers will receive t-shirts.

She told us you can find out more about Fullness on their website, www.Fullness.Today or email her at Fullness2019@yahoo.com.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to raise funds for Fullness. There is also a donation option on their website.

Heather Bell will be our guest on the September 22nd episode of our Public Affairs program on WGEL.