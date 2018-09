The 15th annual Bond County Humane Society’s Paws In The Park is Saturday at Patriot’s Park, west of Greenville.

The event is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine.

The Pet Parade will open Paws In The Park And pet contests begin at 11 a.m.

There will be pet nail trimming and polishing, pet micro-chipping, children’s activities, adoptable dogs meet and greet, a cutest pet photo contest, and food and beverages for sale.

All proceeds benefit the Bond County Humane Society.