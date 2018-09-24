Pie Auction Day One Brings In $3,600 For LRCF

Day One of WGEL’s Celebrity Pie Auction 2018 is in the books and what a great start it was!

We hosted pie bakers Mike Wilhite from the Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation; Pocahontas School Principal Jason Rakers & Sorento School Principal Kara Harris; Casie [“KC”] Bowman, new principal at Mulberry Grove Elementary School & Stephen Phillips, new Unit 1 Superintendent; and Emily Hartmann from the Bond County Soil & Water Conservation District & Kyle Johnson From the BCSWD & Bond County Farm Bureau.

Together, they brought in a total of $3,600 to benefit the Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation in their mission to help local folks in their fight against cancer.

Day Two of the big auction is tomorrow, Tuesday, September 25. Our bakers include:

Greenville Elementary School Principal Eric Swingler & Greenville Jr. High Principal Gary Brauns at 7 AM. Bond County Health Department Administrator Sean Eifert & Greenville Economic Development Director Bill Walker at 7:30. Dusty Bauer from The First National Bank at 8 AM. And Tim Watson from Arthur Young Chevrolet at 8:30.

The Pie auction will conclude Wednesday, September 26th.

The Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation Celebration of Life Festival is this Saturday at the American Farm Heritage Museum. Opening ceremonies begin at 5 PM.