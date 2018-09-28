Pocahontas School Honor

Earlier this year, Pocahontas School was honored by the state as a top school in the Illinois 5 Essentials Survey.

The public was made aware of the honor at the recent Bond Unit 2 school board meeting.

The survey focused on the how students and staff members, feel about being at school.

Principal Jason Rakers said the state board of education identifies different areas in a school’s culture – Instruction, Involved Families, Supportive Environment, Effective Leaders, and Collaborative Teachers – and asks students and staff about that culture. He said the highest score you can receive is “Well Organized” which is the designation given to Pocahontas School.

Only 8 schools in the entire state were honored in the 5 Essentials program.